Arkansas’ one previous meeting with FIU was a rout

During the craziness that was the 2007 college football season, Arkansas’ late October meeting with Florida International was par for the course.

The Razorbacks drubbed FIU on Homecoming, 58-10, in front of 60,750 fans on a beautiful fall afternoon.

Arkansas led 31-10 at halftime and then shut out the visiting Panthers in the second half while forcing seven turnovers.

Nathan Emert actually got the majority of snaps at quarterback in this game in relief of Casey Dick, and threw a touchdown to Marcus Monk right before halftime.

Felix Jones had 17 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, as Darren McFadden wasn’t asked to carry as much of a load with it being a nonconference game in preparation for the November run.

The Razorbacks ultimately went 3-1 that November, only losing on the road to eventual SEC East champion Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.

Houston Nutt’s final game would come on Black Friday in the upset of No. 1 LSU in three overtimes, 50-48.

