Arkansas one of five SEC teams set to host NCAA Baseball regional

To no one’s surprise, the Arkansas Razorbacks were named one of the 16 teams that will host an on-site regional for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

It’s the 11th time in program history that Arkansas will host a regional and the sixth time since 2017. The regional round of the postseason will begin Friday, May 31 and run through Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

Super Regional play is scheduled for June 7-9 or June 8-10. The opening day of the College World Series in Omaha is scheduled for Friday, June 14.

Official seeding for the 64-team NCAA Tournament, and which teams Arkansas will welcome to the Fayetteville Regional, will be unveiled Monday at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks (43-14 overall) entered Sunday as a consensus top-eight national seed in Field of 64 projections from both D1Baseball and Baseball America. Both had the Diamond Hogs as the No. 5 overall seed.

RELATED: Arkansas baseball to host these teams in Sunday Field of 64 projections

If those projections hold true, the Razorbacks would host a best-of-three Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium, if they win their four-team, double-elimination Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas was one of five SEC teams that were announced as regional host sites for the tournament. As expected, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Georgia were named regional hosts, as well.

Tennessee, which won the SEC Tournament Sunday with a 4-3 win over LSU, is considered a lock to be the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament.

As for Arkansas, the Razorbacks fell to South Carolina and Kentucky on back-to-back days at the SEC Tournament last week but are currently No. 5 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, the primary metric used for NCAA Tournament seeding.

Follow us @RazorbacksWire on Twitter/X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Arkansas Razorbacks news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire