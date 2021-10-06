Arkansas at Ole Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Arkansas at Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arkansas (4-1), Ole Miss (3-1)

Arkansas vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

So the Hogs couldn’t handle Georgia in Athens. Big deal – no one (probably) can this year.

Nothing has changed.

The offensive line had a disastrous game and there were way too many penalties, but this team is still great at running the ball, and it’s going to rip through the Ole Miss defense that was finally exposed after facing a dangerous running team.

The defense is still going to be great overall – it wasn’t all that awful against the Dawgs – and the pass D remains among the best in the county. It held Texas to 118 yards through the air, and it held Georgia to just 72.

Ole Miss can move the ball in a variety of ways, but it’s not going to bring the power like Georgia did.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

So the Rebels couldn’t handle Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Big deal – no one (probably) can this year.

Nothing has changed.

Matt Corral is still a fantastic quarterback who’s as solid as any in college football. Lane Kiffin is still a great head coach who just wants everyone to enjoy popcorn. The defense might have finally dealt with a truly dangerous offense, but it’s still good enough to hold serve against an Arkansas attack that’s not going to rip through the Rebels.

For all of the good things the Hogs do, they have a major penalty problem, they struggle too much on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss has an even bigger penalty problem, and for all of the great things it does offensively, it’s not anything special on third downs.

It’s one of those weird games that won’t necessarily confirm anything after both schools respectively lost to the two best teams in college football, but it should go a long way to determining who the second-best team in the SEC West is.

Arkansas will bounce back faster.

The offensive line is going to look and play a whole lot better than it did after dealing with the Georgia defensive front.

Ole Miss will strike fast, but it’ll be a slow-and-steady-wins-the-race thing. Arkansas doesn’t do the time of possession thing, but it’ll have the ball for close to 35 minutes as the running game takes over in the second half.

Arkansas vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Arkansas 30, Ole Miss 27

Line: Ole Miss -6, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

