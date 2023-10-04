Arkansas at Ole Miss: Players to Watch on Saturday

Arkansas is reeling with three straight losses, but looks to turn things around quickly with a trip to Oxford, to face Ole Miss on Saturday. After blowing a two-possession lead in a loss to BYU three weeks ago, the Hogs looked much improved at then-No. 16 LSU a week later, falling by just three on a late field goal in the final seconds.

But the Razorbacks were not able to take advantage of opportunities against Texas A&M last Saturday, and seemed to bog down offensively at times. With their backs against the wall, the Hogs are looking for a spark against the current-No. 16 Rebels.

Arkansas opened as a 10 1/2 underdog to Ole Miss, by the Vegas lines, but hopes to get senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders back to the form they were at a season ago.

In a 42-27 win over Ole Miss last season, Jefferson threw for three touchdowns and Sanders rushed for three, while gaining a career-high 232 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) suffered it’s only loss of the season against No. 11 Alabama two weeks ago, but bounced back last Saturday with a 55-49 win over No. 13 LSU.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin has the Rebels’ offense rolling with quarterback Jaxson Dart and all-conference running back Quinshon Judkins shouldering most of the load. The Razorbacks must find a way to slow the duo down to have a fighting chance on Saturday.

Here are 12 players to watch in the upcoming showdown:

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior will be playing his final game in his home state of Mississippi, with hopes of going out on a winning note. Jefferson has completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 1,050 and 10 touchdowns. He threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns against the Rebels last season.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound junior, who transferred in from Southern Cal two years ago, will be looking to defeat the Hogs for the first time. He has already thrown for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, including 389 yards and four TDs in a win over LSU last Saturday.

Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior saw his first action in four games last Saturday against Texas A&M, after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener. He rushed for 34 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards in limited action against the Aggies. But the Hogs will need him to step up like he did against Ole Miss a season ago, when he rushed for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore was an all-conference selection a year ago and entered this season in the SEC Player of the Year conversation. He currently leads the Rebels with 378 rushing yards – fifth in the conference – and five touchdowns.

Arkansas TE Var'Keyes Gumms

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound sophomore is being thrown into the fire this week, trying to replace super freshman tight end Luke Hasz, who broke his collarbone against Texas A&M last Saturday. Hasz was second in the SEC in receiving for tight ends, but Gumms has the talent to step up, too. He was a Freshman All-American at North Texas last season, before finding his way to Fayetteville, via the transfer portal. He has caught just one pass for two yards this season, but look for those number to rise quickly.

Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior has been a constant threat in the Rebels’ passing game this season, leading the team with 29 receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior has been a beast for the Razorbacks’ defense since transferring in from Cincinnati, prior to this season. His 48 tackles is currently tied for second in the SEC, while also racking up three sacks and two pass deflections.

Ole Miss S Trey Washington

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior has been the leader of the Rebels’ defense with 32 tackles, including 19 solo stops. He also has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Arkansas LB Chris Paul

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound sophomore turned in his best game of the season against the Aggies last Saturday, leading the way with nine tackles, including seven solos. He has 34 tackles for the year, and also turned in a sack against Kent State earlier this season.

Ole Miss LB Ashanti Cistrunk

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior is second on the Rebels with 28 tackles this season. He turned in his best performance of the season against LSU last Saturday with five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

Arkansas DB Alfahiym Walcott

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior has been solid for the Razorbacks this season, after transferring from Baylor. Not only does he bring some veteran leadership, but he has also tallied 21 tackles and a pass deflection this season.

Ole Miss LB Khari Coleman

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire