Arkansas at Ole Miss: Players to Watch on Saturday
Arkansas is reeling with three straight losses, but looks to turn things around quickly with a trip to Oxford, to face Ole Miss on Saturday. After blowing a two-possession lead in a loss to BYU three weeks ago, the Hogs looked much improved at then-No. 16 LSU a week later, falling by just three on a late field goal in the final seconds.
But the Razorbacks were not able to take advantage of opportunities against Texas A&M last Saturday, and seemed to bog down offensively at times. With their backs against the wall, the Hogs are looking for a spark against the current-No. 16 Rebels.
Arkansas opened as a 10 1/2 underdog to Ole Miss, by the Vegas lines, but hopes to get senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders back to the form they were at a season ago.
In a 42-27 win over Ole Miss last season, Jefferson threw for three touchdowns and Sanders rushed for three, while gaining a career-high 232 yards on the ground.
Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) suffered it’s only loss of the season against No. 11 Alabama two weeks ago, but bounced back last Saturday with a 55-49 win over No. 13 LSU.
Head Coach Lane Kiffin has the Rebels’ offense rolling with quarterback Jaxson Dart and all-conference running back Quinshon Judkins shouldering most of the load. The Razorbacks must find a way to slow the duo down to have a fighting chance on Saturday.
Here are 12 players to watch in the upcoming showdown:
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins
Arkansas TE Var'Keyes Gumms
Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins
Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior has been a beast for the Razorbacks’ defense since transferring in from Cincinnati, prior to this season. His 48 tackles is currently tied for second in the SEC, while also racking up three sacks and two pass deflections.
Ole Miss S Trey Washington
Arkansas LB Chris Paul
Ole Miss LB Ashanti Cistrunk
Arkansas DB Alfahiym Walcott
Ole Miss LB Khari Coleman