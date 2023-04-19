Arkansas offers former BHS offensive lineman out of transfer portal

Jaden Muskrat was was receiving Division II and FCS offers mostly during his senior year at Bentonville High School.

A few years later, he could be a Razorbacks offensive lineman.

Muskrat was offered a scholarship by Arkansas this week after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal. He started 11 games for Tulsa last year at right tackle and was good enough to draw offers from the Hogs, Penn State, Cal, Auburn and Virginia Tech since.

Arkansas has two spots on the offensive line locked down heading into the fall. Rather, two players have spots locked down. Where they play is a different story. But Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham are the two returning starters and both are potential All-SEC selections.

Muskrat would give instant credibility as a former starter elsewhere. He would join Joshua Braun, who transferred from Florida in the winter, in such a position.

The decision is to-be-determined, but coach Sam Pittman and company would certainly feel better with a touch more experience in that position room.

