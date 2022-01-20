Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles offered by Miami (FL). Or maybe not.

Kendal Briles is a hot prospect in college coaching ranks, that much is clear.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported earlier this week that Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, had been offered the offensive coordinator job at Miami (FL). Shortly after, Mike Ryan Ruiz, executive producer of the Dan Le Batard Show countered that Miami had spoken with Briles, but no offer had been made.

Briles was posturing to get a raise & ultimately appear loyal to Arkansas’ passionate fanbase. Appears to be working. He was very interested in joining Miami but UM never made a formal offer. Maybe UM circles back but him leaking to McMurphy wasnt a good look. 🛳 may have sailed https://t.co/NKl3AtA1qW — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 19, 2022

Either way, for Arkansas football, it’s a sign the Razorbacks have desired coaches for other big-time college programs. The Hurricanes hired their own former offensive lineman and former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal as coach in early December. He has since been filling his staff.

Briles is in the midst of re-negotiating his contract with Arkansas, per Tom Murphy of WholeHogSports.

Arkansas had the 29th-ranked total offense in FBS last year, averaging 441.7 yards per game. Briles would be entering his third year with the Razorbacks in the 2022 season.

