Arkansas not ranked, Liberty in Top 25 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of meeting

Arkansas football’s rankings in 2022 have been a bit of a roller coaster.

The good news for Razorbacks faithful is that the Hogs are currently on a climbing portion of such a journey.

Arkansas was a de facto No. 36 on Sunday in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Saturday’s 41-27 win over Auburn. The Hogs actualaly moved down from spot No. 35 last week, however, despite picking up more points.

Liberty, Arkansas’ opponent in Week 10, will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday ranked, too. The Flames are No. 23.

Georgia, unsurprisingly, held on to the top spot in the rankings after beating Florida on Saturday. Tennessee remained at No. 3. The two teams meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Athens to determine the likely SEC East winner.

Other SEC teams in the Top 25 included Alabama at No. 6, Ole Miss at No. 10, LSU at No. 10 and Kentucky at No. 24. South Carolina and fell out of the rankings after losing to Missouri.

You can see the complete Top 25 below.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Southern California

10. Ole Miss

11. UCLA

12. Utah

13. Illinois

14. Kansas State

15. North Carolina

16. Penn State

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wake Forest

20. North Carolina State

21. Tulane

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Kentucky

25. Central Florida

