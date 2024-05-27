Arkansas is No. 5 national seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament, hosts these three teams

Arkansas will be a top-eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Razorbacks (43-14 overall) are the No. 5 overall seed for the tournament and will have home-field advantage through the Super Regionals, if they advance that far.

Arkansas will face Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeast Missouri (34-25) in the opener of the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech (45-17) and Kansas State (32-24) were also named to Arkansas’ regional and will meet at 7 p.m. Friday.

It's tournament time in Fayetteville! pic.twitter.com/MUwVA9ePi6 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 27, 2024

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will face the winner of the Charlottesville Regional in a best-of-three Super Regional. The Charlottesville Regional includes No. 12 seed Virginia (41-15), Mississippi State (38-21), Big East Tournament champion St. Johns (37-16-1), and Ivy League Tournament champion Penn (24-23).

SEC Tournament champion Tennessee, which also earned a share of the regular-season conference title with Kentucky, was the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with the Wildcats the No. 2 seed.

Texas A&M earned the No. 3 national seed. ACC regular-season champion North Carolina was the No. 4 national seed.

Other top-eight national seeds were No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Georgia, and No. 8 Florida State.

