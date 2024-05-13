Arkansas up to No. 2 in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Arkansas Razorbacks are moving up in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

After taking two of three from Mississippi State over the weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium, the Razorbacks climbed one spot to No. 2 in the new poll, released Monday, May 13.

The Diamond Hogs (42-10 overall) edged out No. 3 Kentucky (37-11) for the second spot. Tennessee (42-10) remained No. 1 for the second straight week after taking two of three from Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Texas A&M (42-10) dropped two spots to No. 4, giving the SEC the top four teams in the new poll. The SEC had the most teams ranked in the coaches poll with eight, followed by the ACC with seven.

Arkansas also moved up in the new D1Baseball Top 25 rankings Monday. The Razorbacks climbed two spots to land at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s rankings and stayed at No. 3 in Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings.

Arkansas will close out the regular season against Texas A&M in College Station beginning Thursday night. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire