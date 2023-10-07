Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss: How to watch, listen and stream

It’s been eight years since the famous “Henry Heave” helped spark the Arkansas football team to an improbable win over Ole Miss in Oxford. With the odds stacked against them again this season, the Razorbacks will be looking for another spark to pull off a seemingly improbable win.

Currently nursing a three-game losing streak, Arkansas is an 11-point underdog heading into Saturday’s annual showdown against the No. 16 Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Hogs (2-3, 0-2 SEC) will hope to get repeat performances from quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who both had career days against the Rebels last season in Fayetteville. Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the 42-27 victory, while Sanders ran for three scores, en route to a career-high 232 yards rushing.

It will also be Jefferson’s final game inside his home state of Mississippi. He and the Razorbacks fell to the Rebels, 52-51, in Oxford back in 2021.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) suffered its lone loss of the season at No. 11 Alabama two weeks ago, but are coming off of a 55-49 win over No. 23 LSU last Saturday.

The Hogs hold a 38-28-1 all time advantage in the series, and an 18-13 record since the they joined the SEC in 1992.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman is in his fourth season, with an overall record of 21-20. He has gone 10-18 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Lane Kiffin is in his fourth year at Ole Miss with a 27-14 overall record, and 1-2 against the Razorbacks.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network, and SEC+, ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire