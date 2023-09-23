Arkansas at No. 16 LSU: How to watch, stream, listen on Saturday

The Arkansas football team will have it’s work cut out Saturday night, as the Razorbacks travel into the unfriendly confines of LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Arkansas, a 17.5-point underdog, will be trying to rebound from last Saturday’s heart-breaking 38-31 loss at home to BYU.

The Hogs (2-1, 0-0) and Tigers (3-1, 1-0) will be vying for the Golden Boot Trophy for the 28th straight year, as LSU holds a 18-9 advantage in the series since the teams began playing for the Golden Boot — a 200-pound, $10,000 trophy, molded out of 24-karat gold. The trophy itself stands a little over four feet tall and resembles the outline of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana, connected, thus making a boot shape.

LSU, currently ranked 16th in the AP Top 25, has won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, but the Razorbacks were victorious the last time the teams played in Baton Rouge, in 2021.

It will be the SEC opener for Arkansas, but the Tigers opened their SEC slate a week ago with a 41-14 win at Mississippi State.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman is in his fourth season, with an overall record of 21-18. He has gone 10-16 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Brian Kelly is in his second year at LSU with a 13-5 overall record.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

