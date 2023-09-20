Arkansas at No. 13 LSU: Players to watch on Saturday
Arkansas (2-1) will go into Saturday’s SEC conference opener against LSU in Death Valley as enormous underdogs, having just gotten beat at home by BYU.
But quarterback KJ Jefferson and crew will try to rebound on the road and get the train headed back in the right direction.
No. 13 LSU (2-1) has rebounded impressively with two breezy wins, after a season-opening loss to No. 3 Florida State. The Tigers walloped host Mississippi State 41-14 last Saturday, in their conference opener.
The game will also feature players on both teams, who used to play at the other school. Junior Landon Jackson and Dwight McGlothern jumped ship from LSU to Arkansas prior to last season. Senior Greg Brooks Jr. left the Razorbacks to join the Tigers last season, but Head Coach Brian Kelley has announced that Brooks will not be available for the Arkansas game.
Here are 12 players to watch in Saturday’s showdown:
QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
TE Luke Hasz, Arkansas
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
LB Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Cincinnati transfer has been the biggest surprise for the Razorbacks this season, averaging nearly 10 tackles a game. He tallied nine stops against BYU, including six solos. He now leads the team with 29 tackles, with 1.5 sacks, on the season.
CB Zy Alexander, LSU
DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
The 6-foot-7, 281-pound junior will be facing his old school for the second straight year. He leads the Hogs in sacks with 2.5, totaling minus-27 yards. He has 11 tackles on the season, but Arkansas will need him to come in motivated and put pressure on the quarterback.