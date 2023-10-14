Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama: How to Watch, Listen, Stream on Saturday

Not since freshman quarterback Mitch Mustain hit fellow freshman tight end Ben Cleveland with a 10-yard touchdown strike in overtime 17 years ago, has the Arkansas football team been able to topple the mighty Alabama again. That was Sept. 23, 2006 – and if the current point spread is any indication on Saturday, the No. 11 Crimson Tide should extend the streak yet another year.

But despite being 20-point underdogs in Tuscaloosa, Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman and his troops are hopeful that this is the year that the table turns and the Hog Calls will be answered.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) is currently nursing a four-game losing streak after blowing a fourth-quarter lead, in a 27-20 loss at No. 16 Ole Miss last Saturday. After falling to BYU at home on Sept. 16, the past three losses have all been on the road. After the trip to Alabama, the Hogs will play four of their last five games inside Razorback Stadium.

Alabama (5-1, 3-0) has won four straight, since a 34-24 loss to Texas on Sept. 9. The Tide defeated Texas A&M last Saturday, 26-20.

The Tide holds a 26-7 all time advantage in the series, and a 24-7 record since the the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992.

Sam Pittman is in his fourth season, with an overall record of 21-21. He has gone 10-19 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Nick Saban is in his 17th year at Alabama with a record of 199-28. He is 290-70 overall, in his 28 seasons as a college coach.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN, and SEC+, ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

