Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama: Players To Watch on Saturday
Boy, when you are trying to snap a four-game losing streak, a trip to Tuscaloosa to face No. 11 Alabama, is not what the doctor ordered.
But that is the task at hand for the Arkansas football team this week. In three of those last four losses, the Razorbacks have either been tied or led at some point in the fourth quarter. Now, it’s a matter of figuring out how to finish games, with less mistakes and less penalties.
Arkansas will again try to establish a balanced offensive attack against the Crimson Tide, with senior quarterback KJ Jefferson at the controls, and junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders trying to get on track for the first time this season.
Due to a knee injury, Sanders has only carried the ball 34 times this season, for 91 yards, or just 2.7 yards per carry. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season.
Alabama will counter with another stellar defense, led by freshman defensive back, Caleb Downs. Head Coach Nick Saban also hopes to see sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe continue to progress for the Tide offense.
Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s game:
Arkansas: QB KJ Jefferson
Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe
Arkansas: RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
Alabama: WR Jermaine Burton
Arkansas: TE Ty Washington
Alabama: K Will Reichard
Arkansas: DE Trajan Jeffcoat
The 6-foot-4, 281-pound senior has been a dominant presence on the Razorbacks’ defensive line this season, after transferring from Missouri. He is often double-teamed, and most teams run away from his side. He has still managed to tally 10 tackles and 2½ sacks.