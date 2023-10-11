Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama: Players To Watch on Saturday

Boy, when you are trying to snap a four-game losing streak, a trip to Tuscaloosa to face No. 11 Alabama, is not what the doctor ordered.

But that is the task at hand for the Arkansas football team this week. In three of those last four losses, the Razorbacks have either been tied or led at some point in the fourth quarter. Now, it’s a matter of figuring out how to finish games, with less mistakes and less penalties.

Arkansas will again try to establish a balanced offensive attack against the Crimson Tide, with senior quarterback KJ Jefferson at the controls, and junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders trying to get on track for the first time this season.

Due to a knee injury, Sanders has only carried the ball 34 times this season, for 91 yards, or just 2.7 yards per carry. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season.

Alabama will counter with another stellar defense, led by freshman defensive back, Caleb Downs. Head Coach Nick Saban also hopes to see sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe continue to progress for the Tide offense.

Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s game:

Arkansas: QB KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior has completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 1,300 and 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has also thrown a career-high six interceptions in 164 pass attempts.

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore has been inconsistent at times this season, but is coming off of a stellar performance in last week’s 26-20 win over Texas A&M, when he threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Arkansas: RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior has been slow to get going, after suffering a knee injury in the season-opener. He rushed for 34 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards in limited action against Texas A&M two weeks ago, then fell flat in last Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss . Sanders ran for just 15 yards on eight carries.

Alabama: WR Jermaine Burton

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound senior has excelled in the Crimson Tide’s passing attack this season, leading the team with 17 receptions, for 386 yards and four touchdowns. He went off against the Aggies last week with nine catches for 197 yards and two scores.

Arkansas: TE Ty Washington

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound freshman saw the first meaningful snaps of his young college career against Ole Miss last week, replacing injured starter Luke Hasz . Washington made the most of it, leading the team with seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama: K Will Reichard

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound senior has been perfect this season, converting all 18 of his extra-point attempts, as well as all 12 of his field goal tries. He is 6 for 6 on field goals of 40 yards or longer, including a 51-yarder.

Arkansas: DE Trajan Jeffcoat

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound senior has been a dominant presence on the Razorbacks’ defensive line this season, after transferring from Missouri. He is often double-teamed, and most teams run away from his side. He has still managed to tally 10 tackles and 2½ sacks.

Alabama: DB Caleb Downs

The 6-foot, 203-pound freshman has been outstanding for the Tide’s defense this season, leading the team with 47 tackles (fourth in the SEC), as well as a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble.

Arkansas: LB Jaheim Thomas

6-foot-4, 240-pound junior has been a beast for the Razorbacks’ defense since transferring in from Cincinnati , prior to this season. His 59 tackles has him currently sitting second in the SEC, while also racking up three sacks and two pass deflections.

Alabama: LB Dallas Turner

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound junior leads the SEC with seven sacks, while being a force all over the field for the Tide. He has already registered 26 tackles and forced two fumbles.

Arkansas: LB Jayden Johnson

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound junior has continues to make big plays for the Arkansas defense this season, racking up 33 tackles, while picking off a pass and forcing a fumble.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior flashes more than just a catchy nickname. Although teams often throw away from his side, he has still managed to total 17 tackles and four pass deflections.

