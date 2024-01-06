Arkansas has never lost in Bud Walton Arena as bad as Auburn pasted them Saturday

Arkansas was not an NCAA Tournament-projected team entering Saturday.

The Razorbacks definitely aren’t one after Saturday, either.

Arkansas was absolutely demolished by No. 25 Auburn, 83-51. The loss is the worst in the history of the series, which has been played every year since 1992 – sometimes twice a year – and the 51 points marked the fewest scored in coach Eric Musselman’s tenure.

Most historically, the 32-point margin is the worst defeat Arkansas has had in the history of Bud Walton Arena.

Auburn sucked the life out of the Hogs just about as soon as the second half started. The Tigers went on a 13-2 run to start the final 20 minutes and Arkansas never responded, being outscored, 46-21.

Arkansas shot just 31% from the field and allowed Auburn to shoot 49%.

Arkansas had 32 rebounds. Auburn had 46.

Arkansas had nine bench points. Auburn had 46.

Arkansas had 18 points in the paint. Auburn 48.

Auburn beat the Razorbacks in every solitary aspect of the game, making Arkansas’ path to the Big Dance even harder. The Hogs were already projected as out by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his latest Bracketology update earlier in the week.

Keyon Menifield led Arkansas with 14 points, but did so on 5 of 14 shooting. Chad Baker-Mazara led Auburn with 16 points.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire