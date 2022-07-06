Arkansas named as one of nine most intimidating places to play in college football

The SEC isn’t just filled with the best teams in college football. It has the biggest and loudest stadiums, too.

While the Big Ten has the three biggest in the sport, the SEC, including future member Texas, have the next six largest. Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma are just outside the Top 10 at 11th, 12th and 13th.

Arkansas’ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is 21st. Not shabby at all, but ranked just ninth in the 14-team SEC. That doesn’t mean, however, it isn’t a daunting place to play.

Brad Crawford at 247Sports ranked the nine most intimidating places to play college football in 2022 earlier this week and Razorback Stadium checked onto the list.

Makes sense, given Razorbacks’ fans excitement about the program in the Sam Pittman era.

Here are all nine.

1. Clemson (Memorial Stadium)

Clemson safety Tyler Venables (12) reacts as the Tigers stopped Boston College offense in a series during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., October 2, 2021.

Clemson has won 34 straight games at home, an impressive feat especially considering last year’s moderately disappointing season.

2. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes football players sing Carmen Ohio following a 73-14 win over the Maryland Terrapins during in Saturday’s NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on November 9, 2019. The Buckeyes won the game 73-14. [Barbara J. Perenic/Dispatch]

With Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and hated rival Michigan at home, it will be loud in Columbus.

3. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

Fans gather outside of Neyland Stadium on Peyton Manning Pass during the Vol Walk ahead of an SEC football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

This ranking feels largely dependent on the Volunteers taking the next step that most of the college football world anticipates in 2022.

4. Sanford Stadium (Georgia)

Georgia fans fill Sanford Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021.

When you get 92,000 for a spring game, the regular-season games are going to be insane.

5. Tiger Stadium (LSU)

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers fans tailgate before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s huge. It’s loud. And Tigers fans are anxious to see the new regime up-close and in-person

6. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

Fans pack the stands of the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has the biggest video board in college football and the nation’s second-longest home winning streak.

7. Kyle Field (Texas A&M)

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; The Texas A&M Aggies team sing the Aggie War Hymn after the win over the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unique, certainly. And the lower you are in Kyle Field, the louder it gets.

8. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton (10) lines up to be recognized with his fellow members of the 2022 recruit class at the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College.

Penn State may have lost to Arkansas last year in the Outback Bowl, but Nittany Lions’ fans see their team on the rise, too.

9. Razorback Stadium (Arkansas)

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; An Arkansas Razorbacks spirit squad member runs the Razorbacks flag across the field after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game agains the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

From Crawford:

The Razorbacks are facing a brutal schedule this fall, arguably the toughest in college football, but the one positive to come from it is that many of the difficult games will be played in Fayetteville. Arkansas opens against Cincinnati before hosting South Carolina in its SEC opener in Week 2. The Razorbacks welcome top-ranked and defending SEC champion Alabama a few weeks later before finishing the season with seismic tilts against LSU and Ole Miss in November coming down the final stretch. Considering the program’s notable rise last fall during Sam Pittman’s second campaign, this is an anxious fanbase to be loud and proud this season and will make their venue awfully intimidating for opposing teams.

