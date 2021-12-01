Arkansas moves up College Football Playoff rankings

Derek Oxford
·1 min read

Arkansas was rewarded for its 8-win season on Tuesday night by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The rankings were the last that will be revealed before the actual Playoff is unveiled on December 5.

Arkansas is 22nd, up three spots from a week ago.

Other SEC teams ranked include Georgia at 1, Alabama at 6th, Ole Miss at 8th and Kentucky at 23rd.

