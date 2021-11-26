Arkansas-Missouri: 3 Predictions, 1 Crazy

It’s almost time. Arkansas’ most successful season, subjectively, since 2011 can instead become Arkansas’ most successful season, objectively since 2011 with a win over Missouri on Friday afternoon.

Every Arkansas football gameday, you will find Razorbacks Wire editor E. Wayne and contributor Derek Oxford giving three picks on events that will take place in that day’s game. One of those picks has to be a little bit off the wall, something that could happen, but it’d be wild if it did.

Picking Arkansas to complete a pass to Treylon Burks, for example, is a bad prediction for these purposes. Picking Burks to have eight catches and 100 yards, that’s better. Also picking, say, a penalty for targeting, another nice one. It’s unlikely, but has potential.

Want to join? You're probably better at it than we are. Make your picks in the comments section on the Razorbacks Wire at your favorite social media site.

Without further ado, welcome to 3 Predictions, 1 Crazy, Arkansas-Missouri.

Score (Oxford): Arkansas 42, Missouri 21

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 23: Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks to the offense during a time out against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas has reached the 42-point mark or higher three times this season: Georgia Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Ole Miss. Oxford thinks it will be four times by dark Friday night. Given Missouri’s struggles stopping the run, it’s not unreasonable.

Score (Wayne): Arkansas 35, Missouri 24

KJ Jefferson

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 4: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the first half of a game against the Rice Owls at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Wayne’s pick isn’t far from Oxford’s really, just a touchdown less one way and an added field goal the other. The reason for the differentiation? He thinks Arkansas will shift to more reserves in the late game with a large lead and Missouri could score against the second-unit players.

Story continues

Should happen (Oxford): Jefferson throws for 250-plus and runs for 100-plus

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) pitches the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A performance like what Oxford is predicting should ensure an All-SEC selection for Jefferson. The first-year starter has established himself as the rock of the Arkansas offense. No matter what happens, Jefferson’s season has been the stuff of memory in the Razorbacks’ return to quality.

Should happen (Wayne): Arkansas gets double-digit sacks

Arkansas defensive lineman Markell Utsey (0) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

Arkansas has registered double-digit sacks against its opponent eight times this season. In fact, other than their three-game losing streak in the middle of the season to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn, Arkansas has done it in every game. Only, in those games, the Hogs had exactly zero. Missouri isn’t like those three teams. They’re more like the ones the Razorbacks have been aggressive with the quarterback against.

Would be wild (Oxford): Grant Morgan returns an interception for touchdown

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo’quavious Marks (21) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan (31) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ captain at middle linebacker will play his final game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday. And while an interception-return-for-touchdown is a rarity in college football, it is something that Morgan has done before. Doing it against Missouri would be a heck of a way to end his career at home.

Would be wild (Wayne): Arkansas gets two players with 100-plus yards rushing

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hands the ball to Dominique Johnson #20 during the fist half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Oxford thinks Jefferson will be one. Wayne figures it will be Dominique Johnson and perhaps Jefferson. Or Trelon Smith. Or Rocket Sanders. The reality is Missouri’s defensive struggles against the ground game should provide ample opportunity for the Razorbacks to get things going with regularity Friday.

