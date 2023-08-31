Arkansas men's basketball releases full non-conference schedule. Here's who the Hogs face

The non-conference opponents for Eric Musselman and the Arkansas men's basketball team are official.

The Razorbacks released the pre-SEC slate Thursday morning, with 13 games across the first two months before they dive into league play. Arkansas will enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations, and they'll be tested early in the campaign.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Arkansas in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The highlights of the non-conference schedule are a home game against Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge and a Thanksgiving trip to the Caribbean. Arkansas will open the Battle 4 Atlantis against Stanford, with potential matchups against Memphis, Michigan and North Carolina looming.

More: Why Eric Musselman sees a potential benchmark in Arkansas basketball's exhibition vs. Purdue

Arkansas will open its season on Nov. 6 against Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks won't play a single true road game until they reach the SEC.

In the SEC, Arkansas will play Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M both home and away. The Razorbacks will host Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, while traveling to Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Dates and times for SEC games will be released by the conference at a later date.

Here is the Razorbacks full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 6 Alcorn State

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 Old Dominion

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4 Furman

Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas men's basketball releases non-conference schedule