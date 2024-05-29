Arkansas men’s and women’s Track and Field ranked No. 1 entering NCAA Championships

The Arkansas men’s and women’s Track & Field teams are No. 1 in the coaches polls ahead of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, scheduled for June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Razorbacks’ women’s team overtook LSU for the top spot in the coaches poll after being ranked at No. 2 for five consecutive weeks. Three SEC teams make up the top five with LSU slipping to No. 2 and Florida at No. 5. Texas was No. 3 with Oregon at No. 4.

Per Arkansas Athletic Communications:

Arkansas will have 18 entries in the NCAA Championships, with 12 of the entries ranked among the top 10. LSU leads with 22 entries while Texas and Texas A&M follow with 15 each. A trio of teams — Georgia, Oregon, and Texas Tech — have 14 entries apiece. The Razorbacks have three collegiate leaders in Nickisha Pryce (49.32 400m), Rachel Glenn (53.94 400m hurdles), and the 4 x 400m relay, which set a collegiate outdoor record of 3:21.92 with a quartet of Rosey Effiong, Pryce, Kaylyn Brown, and Amber Anning.

In the men’s Track & Field rankings, Arkansas stayed at No. 1 for the third consecutive week. The Razorbacks are one of four SEC teams that make up the top five. Alabama moved up to No. 2 with Florida at No. 3 and Texas A&M at No. 5. USC (Southern Cal) is ranked No. 4.

Also from Arkansas Athletic Communications:

“The Razorbacks have 13 entries for the NCAA Championships led by its world-leading 4 x 400m relay (2:59.03) and includes a pair of 2024 NCAA Indoor champions in Romaine Beckford (7-3.75 | 2.23 high jump) and Wayne Pinnock (27-0.75w | 8.25 long jump).”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire