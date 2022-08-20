Arkansas’ memorable nonconference games since 2000

Early season non-conference games are exciting. Two teams who normally don’t see each other, pairing their styles against each other for 60 game-clock minutes.

Arkansas has one of the most anticipated non-conference matchups this season when they host No. 23 Cincinnati on Labor Day weekend inside Razorback stadium.

The Bearcats were voted into the College Football Playoffs after winning 13 games last season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Arkansas is a 59% favorite over the back-to-back American Athletic Conference champions.

As we prepare for the start of the 2022 season, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable early-season non-conference games since the start of the new millennium.

Arkansas 38 @ No. 6 Texas 28 - Sept. 10, 2003

Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones moves around the defense of Texas’s Rodrique Wright during the fourth quarter in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2003. Arkansas beat Texas 38-28. (AP Photo/Deborah Cannon)

This was a big win for the unranked Razorbacks, defeating their old rival from the Southwest Conference on foreign soil. It was the first game between the two since 1991, the Razorbacks’ last season before switching to the SEC. The Hogs also ended Texas’ home win streak, which started in 1999.

Cedric Cobbs rushed for 115 yards, Matt Jones contributed 105 yards on the ground, and De’Arrius Howard scored two rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas 20 v. No. 7 Texas 22 - Sept 11, 2004

Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones (9) leaps over Texas cornerback Aaron Cross (31) and defensive tackle Larry Dibbles, right, during the first quarter in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, September 11, 2004. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

The Southwest Conference rivalry continued. The Longhorns avenged their home loss from the previous season.

Cedric Benson for the Longhorns rushed for 188 yards and a receiving touchdown from Vince Young in the third quarter, giving them the lead for the rest of the game.

Arkansas 41 @ No. 15 TCU 38 2OT - Sept 10 2016

Sep 10, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill (7) and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) shake hands after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

An overtime thriller against a rival from the old conference. Arkansas was fresh off a one-point victory in week one against Lousiana Tech before heading to Fort Worth, Texas, and TCU was on a 14-game home win streak.

Quarterback Austin Allen finished with three touchdowns in the air and one on the ground, outdueling TCU signal-caller Kenny Hill. The win looked like it was going to set up a solid season for the unraked Hogs at the time.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire