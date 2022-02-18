Arkansas makes change to next year’s football schedule

If Arkansas football’s schedule was hard this year – and it was – the 2022 slate could be hellish. At least the 2023 one is looking up.

The Hogs had the toughest schedule in the country last year as rated by (everyone) ESPN’s Football Power Index. While next year’s difficulty rating hasn’t yet been plugged into the algorithm, nonconference games against defending College Football Playoff team Cincinnati and Brigham Young hang dangerously.

Arkansas will open the season against the Bearcats, and late play BYU. In 2023, though, Arkansas has moved its game against BYU up a week. It’s a small change, but does affect either the Hogs’ bye week or SEC play, depending on what the league schedule looks like when it’s released.

The game was originally supposed to be played September 23, a week before Arkansas’ game in Arlington, Texas, against Texas A&M, a game the Hogs won for the first time in a decade last season. Accordingly a bye-week the week before would be a boon.

The date change was originally reported by WholeHogSports, which received the information through a FOIA request.