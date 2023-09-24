Arkansas – LSU: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from second half

We’ve got a good one brewing down in Baton Rouge as the Hogs lead the LSU Tigers at halftime 13-10.

Arkansas entered tonight’s game as massive underdogs, but they’ve played like the better team through the better part of 30 minutes tonight. After having two drives stall out in the redzone and having to settle for a pair of field goals, the offense was able to put one in the endzone before halftime.

KJ Jefferson found Tyrone Broden for a 19-yard touchdown reception to give Arkansas the 13-3 lead with 48 seconds left until halftime. The Tigers were able to strike right back when Jayden Daniels found Brian Thomas Jr. for a 49-yard touchdown just 18 seconds later. Still, Arkansas was able to build a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.

LSU will get the ball to start the second half

Follow along for live drive-by-drive, score-by-score updates and highlights as they happen during the second half in Baton Rouge.

LSU 1st Drive

(Photo by Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

In just two plays, LSU is able to strike and take their first lead of the night. Daniels connects with Brian Thomas on another 49-yard touchdown.

LSU LEADS 17-13

Arkansas 1st Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas starts the drive off with a false start penalty from Patrick Kutas. On 1st and 15, LSU is able to blow up a designed screen play. Next play, TeSlaa catches a pass over the middle to pick up the first down for the Hogs.

Dubinion gets the carry on first down but only picks up 3 yards. Next play, Dubinion makes a man miss in the backfield and is able to pick up 11 yards on the ground to move the chains again. Jefferson fumbles the ball on a scramble, but that is negated by a holding penalty from LSU safety Major Burns.

Dubinion continues to run the ball really well has he picks up 5 yards and 6 yards on back-to-back carries. Jefferson goes to the air again and fiends Armstrong for an 8-yard gain. Two plays later – on 3rd and 2 – Jefferson keeps it but doesn’t pick up the first down. Arkansas calls a timeout to think it over.

Arkansas lines up to kick the field goal but it’s a fake! Max Fletcher keeps it and picks up a first down.

Two plays later the Arkansas offense is faced with a 3rd and 16 after Jefferson gets sacked. The Hogs burn another timeout to think things over and it doesn’t matter. Jefferson gets sacked to bring up 4th and long.

Cam Little’s 40-yard field goal is good.

LSU LEADS 17-16

LSU 2nd Drive

(Photo by John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Jayden Daniels rips off a 12-yard rush on first down. Next play, Daniels connects with Mason Taylor for 12 yards. Kaleb Jackson carries for 8 yards and 4 yards on back-to-back plays. LSU has some momentum on offense right now.

Diggs rips off a 10-yard gain on first down. Daniels connects with Thomas on the next play for an 8-yard gain. Diggs picks up another 8 yards and 5 yards on back-to-back plays. Daniels finds a wide open Malik Nabers for an 8-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead.

LSU LEADS 24-16

Arkansas 2nd Drive

(Photo by Wesley Hitt – Getty Images)

Dubinion gets stuffed 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage on the first play of the drive. On the next play, Dubinion gets everything back and more with a 12-yard rush. Jefferson is able to pick up a first down on 3rd and short to end the quarter.

END 3RD: LSU LEADS 24-16

Arkansas gets called for back-to-back false start penalties to kill the momentum they had on this drive. 1st and 20 now. After an incomplete pass, Jefferson carries it for 14 yards to make it 3rd and manageable. Next play, Jefferson finds a wide open Luke Hasz who takes it 59 yards for the touchdown.

Brady Latham gets called for the false start on the 2-point conversion attempt, but it doesn’t matter because Hasz makes the catch to tie things up.

TIE GAME 24-24

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire