Arkansas and LSU back in a primetime slot

The long drag of daytime kickoffs for Arkansas football is over.

Only problem is that the game is in ‘Death Valley’ as the Razorbacks were given a 6:30 p.m. time slot with LSU next Saturday.

📺 times & networks for #SECFB games on Nov. 13 » https://t.co/p4NWvgaCjw Who will you be watching? 🗣⤵ pic.twitter.com/MHi9la47Iv — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 1, 2021

Arkansas faced the Tigers at night two years ago the week after it fired Chad Morris, as KJ Jefferson got his first start and Jack Lindsey even threw a touchdown pass against the eventual national champions.

The Razorbacks’ last win in Tiger Stadium also came at night, a 31-14 victory over the No. 9 Bayou Bengals on ESPN.