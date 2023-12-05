Arkansas loses offensive lineman Greer from Class of 2024 as he decommits

Early signing day is less than a month away and the Arkansas football team’s recruiting Class of 2024 took a blow late Monday night.

Offensive tackle Kai Greer, a three-star player from North Carolina, decommitted from the Razorbacks, leaving Arkansas 18 commits in the class, which can begin signing national letters of intent December 20.

The Razorbacks now have 18 commits in the class, which is ranked 25th in FBS and 12th in the SEC, including Oklahoma and Texas, which both join the conference next season.

Greer had committed to Arkansas in late August after decommiting from Stanford. The Cardinal are, however, still on his radar, according to 247Sports. Other teams that have offered Greer a scholarship include Boston College and Texas A&M.

Arkansas’ offense allowed a program-record 47 sacks this past year and ran for its fewest yards per game since 2012.

After evaluating the recent coaching changes at the University of Arkansas as well as talking with Coach Pittman and my family, I have made the difficult decision to decommit. I wish Coach Pittman and the team all the best moving forward. @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman — Kai_Greer74 (@KGreer74) December 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire