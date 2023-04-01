Arkansas loses best player to transfer portal

This is just what college basketball is nowadays.

Erynn Barnum, a Little Rock native who had been at Arkansas since 2018, will likely play elsewhere next year. The All-SEC forward announced her entry into the transfer portal on Friday.

Barnum had previously said she would return for a final season with the Razorbacks, a final season she had been granted because of the 2020 COVID year. Her coach understood.

“How many people do you know who have a diploma from one university framed in their office hanging right beside a Master’s degree from another university?” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “This is a great example of how the transfer portal can work for student/athletes.”

Barnum was one of the first recruits in Neighbors brought to Arkansas in his first season. She was an All-State player at Little Rock Central and became one of the top 10 power forwards in college basketball this season, leading Arkansas with 15 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

The Razorbacks are expected to return All-SEC guard Samara Spencer and forward Saylor Poffenbarger to the starting lineup in 2023-24.

