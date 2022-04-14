Arkansas loaded in secondary, but what does the depth chart look like?

sam pittman called them his deepest unit on the roster. During a bulk of spring practices, Arkansas’ secondary has lived up to that billing.

The Razorbacks, despite losing three starters from its five-man unit last year – two to transfer and one to the NFL – expect to be even better in 2022. Arkansas was, by the numbers, solid against the pass, ranking 41st in FBS in yards passing allowed.

A closer look, however, shows the Hogs gave up 280 yards or more four times. Three of the team’s four losses came in such games.

A pair of incoming transfers, from SEC schools no less, and the return of Jalen Catalon, who was lost for the year halfway through it, should go a long way in helping those numbers when fall rolls around.

Arkansas could legitimately play 10 or more players in the backfield with legitimate time. It’s a good problem to have, especially with the Hogs’ primary defense in the spring looking like a 3-2-6.

Here is the expected depth chart as it has appeared so far in the spring.

Cornerback No. 1 - LaDarrius Bishop

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (9) and defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) tackle Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]LaDarrius Bishop[/autotag] was a full-time starter for the Razorbacks in 2021 and little suggests so far he will lose that designation.

He had just 15 tackles, ranking 19th on the team. But that isn’t his forte. Bishop is a cover man and he’s good it. If he weren’t, he wouldn’t be a starter. Expect him to man one of the two spots on the outside come September.

Cornerback No. 2 - Hudson Clark

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 17: Hudson Clark #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammate Jalen Catalon #1 after returning a interception for a touchdown in the second of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

[autotag]Hudson Clark[/autotag] broke out two seasons with a three-interception game against Ole Miss. He has starts under his belt, but with Montaric Brown off to the NFL, 2022 marks the first time he’ll get looks there as the expected starter.

Clark had 22 tackles last year and brings a bit more physicality than Bishop on the outside. He has received a first look in replacing Brown.

Cornerback No. 3 - Dwight McGlothern

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2) catches a pass during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Dwight McGlothern[/autotag] transferred from LSU in the offseason and has visions of being a starter. He actually had more tackles than either Clark or Bishop last year with 32. He also had a pick he returned for a touchdown.

His skill set suggests he could take over for Brown in a hurry. But being new to the team and the schemes, an adjustment period is necessary. He will certainly be in the mix in the fall.

Cornerback No. 4 - Malik Chavis

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 06: Malik Chavis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks tackles Makai Polk #10 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s misleading to have [autotag]Malik Chavis[/autotag] as the No. 4 cornerback. He is right now, but he’s also in the mix at nickel and safety. Pittman called him the most versatile of his defensive backs.

Chavis had 15 tackles in 12 games last year and saw enough action in SEC games to justify his getting more than a No. 4-cornerback type of snaps.

Nickel No. 1A - Jayden Johnson

Arkansas defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

Notice the 1A listed above? Here is where things get tricky. Pittman and Co. cross-train several players at nickel and safety. [autotag]Jayden Johnson[/autotag] is in the mix at both.

He’s the No. 1 nickel right now almost by default. He started the three games last year that Greg Brooks Jr., who transferred to LSU in the offseason, missed and ended the season 13th on the team with 24 tackles. Johnson will play regularly. It’s just a matter of where.

Nickel No. 2 - Latavious Brini

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Like Chavis above, this slotting is somewhat misleading. [autotag]Latvious Brini[/autotag] is the No. 2 nickel by this estimation, but he’s also probably a starter at safety. The matter is just where he fits best on a particular day or what fall camp looks like.

But Brini didn’t leave the national champion Georgia Bulldogs as a starter to sit on Arkansas bench. Expect a lot.

Nickel No. 3 - Keuan Parker

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Keaun Parker redshirted his first season with the Razorbacks so has no on-field time to measure.

But the 5-foot-11, 178-pounder was the No. 2 player in all of Oklahoma coming out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. He isn’t training at safety, so he appears likely headed for nickel, though he could also be in the mix at corner.

Safety No. 1 - Jalen Catalon

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The champ is here.

[autotag]Jalen Catalon[/autotag] is the best player on the team, bar none. A projected first-round pick when he leaves Arkansas, Catalon is the backbone of the secondary. He will start in the backfield after finishing last year with 46 tackles, two interceptions and two pass break-ups in just six games.

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) and the Razorbacks defense celebrate a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Simeon Blair[/autotag] all but has one of the three safety spots locked down. If Arkansas were to shift to two, Brini, Johnson and the next player would be in the mix, too.

For now, Blair is here. He won’t play corner and doesn’t project to play nickel, so he’s a touch higher on this chart than the aforementioned. He had 39 tackles and a sack in 13 games last year.

Safety No. 3 - Myles Slusher

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Like Brini and Johnson, [autotag]Myles Slusher[/autotag] is in the mix at nickel. They’re three players with similar skill sets and a reflection of one being a No. 2 or No. 1 or No. 3 is only a matter of incident. It’s difficult to put them in a discernable order with so many defensive backfield positions.

Make no mistake, though, Slusher is among the regulars. He was sixth on the team with 50 tackles, including three for loss and he had two interceptions. That type of production will be on the field.

The best of the rest

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman watches his players as they warmup prior to their NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

These players will vie for time as well:

Chase Lowery (likely cornerback or nickel)

Khari Johnson (likely safety after moving there this spring)

Jaccorei Turner (likely safety)

Trent Gordon (likely nickel)

Zane Zimos (likely safety)

