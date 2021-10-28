Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan named finalist for Academic Heisman Trophy

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was named one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, otherwise known as college football’s Academic Heisman Trophy.

The award is given to the best football scholar-athlete for his combined academic and football success and his leadership example. Each of the 13 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, as well.

Schools were limited to one nominee each. The submitted player must be a senior or graduate in his final year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2, be a starter or top reserve and have demonstrated leadership and citizenship outside the classroom and off the field.

Morgan is third on the team with 60 tackles and led Arkansas with 111 last year, ultimately leading the nation in tackles per game. He became the second Arkansas defensive player in the last decade to earn Associated Press and Coaches All-SEC honors after the season.

Morgan is a graduate, having earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science in 2019. He received his master’s in operations management in 2020. He’s also a four-team Academic Honor Roll member in the SEC.

The winner of the award will be announced December 7.