Arkansas linebacker and Fayetteville High grad Mani Powell enters transfer portal

Arkansas linebacker Mani Powell moved to Fayetteville for his senior year of high school. He was committed to the Razorbacks.

Two years later, Powell looks to be leaving the team as he announced his entry into the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank the University of Arkansas’ coaching staff for believing in my talents and presenting me with the opportunity to be apart of the Razorback family,” Powell said. “I want to thank the fans, my teammates and all who supported #35. I thank my close ones for all of the memories and great moments that have came from my experience here at Arkansas.

Powell was a three-star recruit from FHS in the Class of 2021. He chose Arkansas over Michigan and Missouri among others.

His playing time at Arkansas was limited. He saw action in 10 games this year, mostly on special teams, and he logged five tackles. Powell played in 11 games his redshirt freshman year, but not record any statistics.

Powell is the third linebacker to enter the portal since the season started, following Chris Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook.

Keep faith in the most high… trust your journey♟️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QyMQV8W0oE — Mani powell (@powell_mani) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire