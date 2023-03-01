Arkansas LB Drew Sanders says he met with Steelers at combine

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers most significant roster needs is an upgrade at inside linebacker. Devin Bush is set to leave in free agency, Robert Spillane is also a free agent and Myles Jack may be released for cap relief. One of the best off-ball linebackers in the upcoming NFL draft is Arkansas’ Drew Sanders.

The former Alabama transfer spoke to the media and noted he met with the Steelers at the combine. Sanders, along with Clemson’s Trenton Simpson represent the top options for Pittsburgh in terms of versatile, athletic linebackers who don’t have to come off the field and can play multiple positions. Sanders is long and lanky but plays with surprising strength and has the frame to fill out more.

In 2022, Sanders was all over the field, racking up 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception. Sanders would be an ideal option for Pittsburgh with the No. 32 overall pick as a three-down backer who would be an ideal fit in this Steelers defense.

