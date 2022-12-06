Arkansas LB Drew Sanders declares for 2023 NFL draft

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders tells ESPN he's declaring for the NFL Draft. He's the No. 17 overall prospect by Mel Kiper and the top-ranked ILB on Kiper's rankings. He'll skip the Liberty Bowl. https://t.co/J0IA9TGuzC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2022

One of the top defenders in college football is making the early jump to the next level.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

A versatile weapon who can line up all over the defensive front, Sanders has an impressive skill set, and a big, long frame. Those traits could end up making him a first-round pick when next April rolls around.

