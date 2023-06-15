Arkansas lands three players among SEC’s 25 Best by 247Sports

Quick question.

If you were ranking the Arkansas football team’s best players for the 2023 season, what would your list look like? Of course almost everyone would have quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders up high. But who’s third?

Well, Carter Bahns at 247Sports took a stab at it, of sorts. Bahns ranked the 25 best players in the SEC over the weekend. Three Razorbacks made the list. Jefferson. Sanders. And…?

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern checked in at No. 16 in the SEC, per Bahns. McGlothern was a second-team All-SEC selection at cornerback last year by the league’s coaches and a third-team choice by Pro Football Focus. He had 48 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and four interceptions in his first year transferring from LSU.

Jefferson was No. 21 overall the third-ranked quarterback behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Tennessee’s Joe Milton III. Sanders was No. 10 overall and the second-ranked back, just three spots behind Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins.

