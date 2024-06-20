Arkansas lands prime portal prospect on Friday in TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas baseball got a boost heading into the weekend when left handed TCU senior outfielder Logan Maxwell decided Friday to continue his college career in Fayetteville.

Maxwell (5-10, 175) becomes the fifth transfer portal addition for the Razorbacks after hitting .335 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases base last season for the Horned Frogs.

Ranked as the 13th-best player in the transfer by 64analytics, the former Lima, Ohio prep star chose Arkansas over Ole Miss and others.

He joins BYU first baseman/designated hitter Kuhio Aloy, Florida Gulf Coast University outfielder/second baseman Charles Davalan, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen and Georgia State outfielder/shortstop Maximus Martin as Arkansas portal additions so far this off season.

The Razorbacks have also added 17 high school standouts and five junior college additions to their 2025 roster.

