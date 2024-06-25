Arkansas lands Ohio State pitcher in latest transfer portal move

Former Ohio State pitcher Landon Beidelschies has committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2025.

A left-hander, Beidelschies announced his decision in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. He is the sixth Division I transfer to commit to Arkansas this off-season — and the first pitcher.

“These past 2 years at Ohio State have truly been the best years of my life, and I am extremely thankful for my time as a Buckeye. With that being said I am transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thank you to everyone who stood by me throughout this process,” Beidelschies posted to X.

Listed as 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Beidelschies was rated the No. 5 overall player available in the transfer portal by On3.

In his sophomore season with Ohio State in 2024, Beidelschies made 15 starts and compiled a 6-7 record with a 4.15 ERA. He led the team with 84 2/3 innings pitched, striking out 91 batters while walking 31 for a 1.20 WHIP. Opponents batted .231 off Beidelschies.

An Ohio native, Beidelschies pitched a season-high seven innings in four different starts for Ohio State last season. He struck out a season-high 12 batters in a March 15 start against West Virginia. In his second to last start of 2024, Beidelschies held Rutgers to one run over seven innings in a no-decision.

Ohio State finished its season 29-26, 12th among the 14 Big Ten schools who field baseball programs. Arkansas’ season ended in its on-site regional after losing to Kansas State and Southeast Missouri State.

The addition of Beidelschies is a big pickup for a Razorbacks team who figures to lose all of its 2024 high-end starting pitchers to the Major League Baseball Draft.

Left-hander Hagen Smith is projected by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel to be the top pitcher chosen in the draft. MLB.com lists Smith as the third best pitcher available in the draft behind Florida’s Jac Caglianone and Wake Forest right-hander Chase Burns.

All three players were finalists for the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, which was awarded to Georgia slugger Charlie Condon. Smith recently earned National Pitcher of the Year honors from the College Baseball Foundation.

