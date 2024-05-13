Arkansas lands home regional and overall 12th seed in NCAA softball tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the fifth time in program history and fourth year in a row, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional on May 17-19.

The No. 13 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 12 overall national seed, as announced Sunday evening. Arizona, Villanova and Southeast Missouri St. will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas will play Southeast Missouri St. at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday, May 17, on ESPN+. Arizona and Villanova will clash beforehand at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

More information on tickets, along with the broadcast schedule, for regionals at Bogle Park will be communicated in the next 24 hours.

It’ll be the fourth consecutive season Arkansas has hosted a regional. All five of the program’s national seeds have been accumulated under head Coach Courtney Deifel. It’ll also be the program’s 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Having played Arizona and Southeast Missouri St. multiple times during the 2024 regular season, the Hogs are familiar with each team at the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas and Arizona split earlier this season at the Bear Down Fiesta in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 16-17. The Wildcats won the first meeting, 3-2, on Feb. 16 before Arkansas took game two, 3-2, on Feb. 17.

The Razorbacks faced Southeast Missouri St. at the Wooo Pig Classic on March 1-3 at Bogle Park. Arkansas won both contests with final scores of 5-0 and 6-5 (8 inn.).

Arkansas is 4-0 all-time vs. Villanova with the two teams last playing each other in Fayetteville in 2020.

The Schedule

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Villanova vs. Arizona – 5 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 2: Arkansas vs. SEMO – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – TBD

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – TBD

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 – TBD

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – TBD

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – TBD

*if necessary

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.