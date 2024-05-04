Arkansas lands commitment from JUCO running back

Arkansas’ running back room should be full by now.

The Razorbacks received a commitment from Hutchinson Community College running back Tyrell Reed on Friday. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder ran for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman in his one and only season of JUCO ball.

Arkansas had a spot to fill at running back after senior Dominique Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. The current Razorbacks depth chart at the position has Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson at the top, followed by returner Rashod Dubinion and freshman Braylen Russell.

The team needs another body or two behind those three and Reed as the only other player on the roster is walk-on Jezreel Bachert. But Reed’s addition gives the Razorbacks four possible options in the backfield.

Reed’s specialty is speed, which provides Arkansas an element it previously lacked. Jackson is a power back and Dubninon leans that way. Russell has yet to play a down of college football, but at 250 pounds, quickness probably isn’t his top trait.

Reed, on the other hand, runs a 4.36 40-yard dash.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire