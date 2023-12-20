Arkansas lands another four-star quarterback named KJ

KJ Jefferson announced his intention to transfer from Arkansas earlier in the week after five years, leaving the Hogs with their first quarterback question going into the season since coach Sam Pittman arrived as coach.

But Arkansas didn’t go without a QB named KJ for long.

Four-star quarterback KJ Jackson signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday morning on early signing day. Jackson had been committed to Arkansas since April and held offers from Penn State, Kansas, Louisville and Kentucky.

A dual-threat quarterback like Jefferson, Jackson is a bit smaller at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. And while he lacks Jefferson’s strength, his speed and mobility are superior.

He’s unlikely to be Arkansas’ starter in his first year, though. The Razorbacks return last year’s No. 2 Jacolby Criswell, added transfer Taylen Green from Boise State and have Class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton all competing for that job.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire