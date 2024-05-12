Arkansas lands 12-seed for NCAA Tournament, will host Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas softball will serve as a host for the NCAA Tournament as was announced Sunday night during selection show.

The Razorbacks are the No. 12-seed overall, which means if Arkansas wins the Fayetteville Regional, they will travel for Super Regionals if the No. 5-seed Oklahoma State wins its.

Arkansas will play Southeast Missouri State, the No. 4-seed, first. Villanova is the No. 3-seed and Arizona earned the No. 2. Arkansas played Arizona twice during the regular season. They met February 16 and February 17 in Tucson during a festival hosted by the Wildcats. Arizona won the first game, 3-2, and Arkansas won the second, 3-2.

The Razorbacks also played and beat Southeast Missouri State durin the regular season at the Woo Pig Classic, 5-0.

Opposite Arkansas, the Cowboys are one of three national seeds from the Big 12. Arkansas is one of eight national seeds from the SEC. Two of the Big 12’s national seeds are joining the SEC next year in Texas and Oklahoma. The Sooners are the three-time defending national champion.

