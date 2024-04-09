Arkansas infielder Nolan Souza named SEC Freshman of the Week

Quick, name Arkansas baseball’s best positional player so far in 2024.

Debates can be had certainly, as the Diamond Hogs, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, have been excellent through the halfway point of the season. But when it comes to newcomers, mostwould agree on the same answer.

Arkansas freshman Nolan Souza was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after hitting .571 and slugging 1.286 with three home runs and nine RBI in the Razorbacks’ spotless week last week.

Souza has been dynamite since becoming a regular starter. He leads Arkansas in batting average (.357), slugging (.732) and on-base percentage (.471). Those numbers have come in just 56 at-bats, which is eighth on the team, but they’re also strong enough, expect Souza to keep his name in Dave Van Horn’s lineup most of the rest of the way.

The Hawaiian frosh had multiple hits in three of Arkansas’ four games last week as the Razorbacks beat Arkansas State and swept Ole Miss. Souza even burst for a grand slam against the Red Wolves in that runaway.

Souza is the second Arkansas player to win Freshman of the Week honors from the SEC. Colin Fisher, Arkansas’ left-handed pitcher, won back in February after 10 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in 7 1/3 innings in his team debut.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire