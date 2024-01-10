Arkansas hoops’ two freshmen next year looking toward McDonald’s All-American honors

The Arkansas basketball team needs help.

If that help is to come via personnel, the Razorbacks could do a lot worse than Jalen Shelley and Isaiah Elohim.

The two signees in Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2024 were nominated as McDonald’s All-Americans on Wednesday. They are two of 44 nominees nationally from which 24 will be selected.

Elohim, a 6-foot-5 wing from California, is the 41st-ranked player in the class. He picked Arkansas over Kansas, Villanova, Kentucky, Duke and Arizona among others.

Shelley, who plays just up the road at Link Academy, is a bit bigger at 6-foot-8, but projects as a stretch-4 or small forward. He is the 53rd-ranked player in nation.

The Razorbacks had three McDonald’s All-Americans in last year’s class: guard Anthony Black, guard Nick Smith Jr. and wing Jordan Wing. All three went to the NBA after one season.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire