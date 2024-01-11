Advertisement

Arkansas hoop fans relatively quiet on social media as Hogs hit road

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

There is not a lot of chatter on social media prior to tonight’s Arkansas basketball game at Georgia. The Razorback faithful seems to be losing their faith.

The Hogs are reeling from an 83-51 loss to Auburn on Saturday – their worst defeat in the history of Bud Walton Arena. They must now try to bounce back with a pair of road games, tonight, then at Florida on Saturday.

Head Coach Eric Musselman’s team have struggled early in the conference season in each of his five seasons, yet the Razorbacks have managed to turn it around and advance to the past three Sweet 16s, including a pair of Elite 8 appearances. This is the third season in a row Arkansas has dropped it’s SEC opener.

Here are some of the posts on X (Twitter) leading up to tonight’s 8 p.m. tipoff:

