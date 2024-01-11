Arkansas hoop fans relatively quiet on social media as Hogs hit road

There is not a lot of chatter on social media prior to tonight’s Arkansas basketball game at Georgia. The Razorback faithful seems to be losing their faith.

The Hogs are reeling from an 83-51 loss to Auburn on Saturday – their worst defeat in the history of Bud Walton Arena. They must now try to bounce back with a pair of road games, tonight, then at Florida on Saturday.

Head Coach Eric Musselman’s team have struggled early in the conference season in each of his five seasons, yet the Razorbacks have managed to turn it around and advance to the past three Sweet 16s, including a pair of Elite 8 appearances. This is the third season in a row Arkansas has dropped it’s SEC opener.

Here are some of the posts on X (Twitter) leading up to tonight’s 8 p.m. tipoff:

Should I stay up to watch?

Trey, should I stay up late on a work night to watch this? I typically try to go to sleep by 930 or 10. — HawgDoc (@DWALL_Razorback) January 11, 2024

How far have we fallen?

How far has Arkansas fallen? Georgia has a nearly 70% chance of winning Wednesday https://t.co/w3svu3Zmlq pic.twitter.com/GDOohtUrRJ — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) January 11, 2024

What to expect

No clue what to expect tonight, but basketball will be played! Arkansas at Georgia. First road game of the year. Backs against the wall. How will the Razorbacks respond after Saturday's smacking? — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) January 11, 2024

Simple request

I just want the Arkansas razorbacks to win a basketball game tonight — Tyler (@Tyseek23) January 11, 2024

Baseball is on the way

Can’t wait for my razorbacks, football team sucked, the hyped up basketball team sucks, y’all will probably beat us tonight — jeremy (@SarahJeremyP) January 10, 2024

Get your caffeine

Knee-jerk reactions

So many knee-jerk reactions from fans that don’t know basketball and love to hear themselves talk. Yea they get plenty of likes and whatever, but the loudest voices out there are usually the dumbest. I’ve had to unfollow so many of the biggest razorback twitter accounts this… — Sheezy (@Financier25) January 10, 2024

Future Hogs honored

Beast Mode!

Razorbacks Basketball 🏀 let's come out in BEAST MODE 💪 defensively the rest of the season. Defense wins championships…… WPS!!! — Rodney Winkler (@RodneyWinkler55) January 10, 2024

Always a Razorback ...

Once a Razorback always a Razorback. Graduated 1994 – the year of our Razorback Basketball championship. Still see Nolan Richardson in the local grocery store. #WPS — Lilly LaRue (@LashKLaRue) January 10, 2024

Road trip benefit

I believe being on the Road together could somewhat benefit this team mentally. If the Hogs don’t play like their hair is on 🔥 tonight against Georgia, it’ll be a pretty damning representation of where they are in that regard. However,(1/2)#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/hR0vSfgks1 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 10, 2024

Still time

You know this team is weak, physically and mentally 👎 We have some good basketball players just not great ones. College sports are ruined with the NIL, players are jealous because some are making big 💰 and most are not. Definitely not good team dynamics 👎 — David Baker (@DavidBa04621745) January 9, 2024

Leave your negativity

Razorback basketball is freaking awesome! Get on board! Leave your negative comments at the gate! — Keith Wilson (@KeithCJBB) January 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire