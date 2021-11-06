Arkansas honors Atwater and Collins in first half

A pair of former Arkansas standouts were honored on the field in the first half against Mississippi State.

2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater and current Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins received standing ovations.

Atwater enjoyed an illustrious career with the Denver Broncos after his All-American exploits with the Razorbacks.

Collins is in his fifth year in the NFL and is a part-time starter for the Seattle Seahawks. He has 72 carries for 304 yards and two scores so far this season.

With the Hogs, Collins ran for 3,706 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. The yardage mark is second in school history, behind only Darren McFadden. His college career led him to a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft by the Seahawks in 2016.

Arkansas also honored retiring track and cross country coach Lance Harter. The man who has led Razorbacks track and field and cross country 32 years announced this week he will retire in the summer of 2023.