Arkansas holds at 25th in College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled Tuesday night on ESPN and Arkansas dropped four spots but hung on to 25th in this week’s poll.

Last week Arkansas was 21st and played Alabama to the wire in Bryant-Denny Stadium before ultimately succumbing 42-35.

Arkansas hosts Missouri on Friday in the ‘Battle Line Rivalry,’ a game that the Razorbacks haven’t won since 2015.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Georgia at 1, Alabama at 3, Ole Miss at 9th and Texas A&M at 15th.