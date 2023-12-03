Arkansas to hire Mateos as OL coach, per report

Arkansas is turning to a familiar face to fill the offensive line coach vacancy on its staff.

Eric Mateos, who previously was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2013-15, will be the replacement for Cody Kennedy.

Source: Arkansas is expected to hire Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos for the same role. Mateos has spent the past three seasons at Baylor after coaching O-line at BYU. He coached Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive lines at each of his last two spots. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

Mateos worked with Sam Pittman while here as a graduate assistant. He actually served as the interim offensive line coach during the Liberty Bowl at the end of the 2015 season when the Razorbacks defeated Kansas State, 45-23.

He left Arkansas to go take a similar position at LSU and has worked his way through Texas State, BYU and Baylor before reuniting with Pittman and the Arkansas program.

His contract details were unavailable at this time. He will join Bobby Petrino’s offensive staff.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire