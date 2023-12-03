Advertisement

Arkansas to hire Mateos as OL coach, per report

Derek Oxford
·1 min read

Arkansas is turning to a familiar face to fill the offensive line coach vacancy on its staff.

Eric Mateos, who previously was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2013-15, will be the replacement for Cody Kennedy.

Mateos worked with Sam Pittman while here as a graduate assistant. He actually served as the interim offensive line coach during the Liberty Bowl at the end of the 2015 season when the Razorbacks defeated Kansas State, 45-23.

He left Arkansas to go take a similar position at LSU and has worked his way through Texas State, BYU and Baylor before reuniting with Pittman and the Arkansas program.

His contract details were unavailable at this time. He will join Bobby Petrino’s offensive staff.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire