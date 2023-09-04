Arkansas heavy favorites to remain perfect after Saturday’s game with Kent State

Arkansas will enter Saturday’s matchup with Kent State as heavy favorites to remain perfect on the season.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Razorbacks have a 94.7% to beat the Golden Flashes in Week 2. It should come as no surprise after the Hogs made easy work of Western Carolina in Week 1 while Kent State was dismantled by Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights, 56-6.

One thing that may cause some trepidation is Arkansas’ recent struggles in the second game of the season. Over their last 10 seasons, the Hogs are just 5-5 in their second games of the year. However, since taking over as head coach Sam Pittman is a perfect 3-0 in these games, having defeated Mississippi State in 2020, Texas in 2021 and South Carolina last season.

While history doesn’t always matter in the outcome on Saturday, Arkansas is heavily favored for a reason. They should show Kent State respect, but make no mistake – the Hogs should roll to a 2-0 start this week.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire