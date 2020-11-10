Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

Another college football head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Arkansas announced Monday that Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman was positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. The school said Pittman was tested Sunday and learned of the positive result on a PCR test on Monday morning. Pittman was tested again on Monday morning and that test confirmed the result. Arkansas said Tuesday that he will not coach against No. 6 Florida on Saturday.

“He is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home,” the school said Monday. “He retested this morning to confirm the results of Sunday’s test with those results still pending. All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines.”

Arkansas said Pittman will take part in team meetings virtually while he is in isolation. Barry Odom, the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, will serve as Arkansas’ interim head coach while Pittman is away from the team. Odom was the head coach at Missouri for four seasons before joining Pittman’s staff at Arkansas.

Pittman is in his first year leading the Arkansas program and has the team off to a 3-3 start. Pittman coached in Arkansas’ 24-13 win over Tennessee over the weekend.

🗣 TURN US UP COACH pic.twitter.com/xYql9XBW1D — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 8, 2020

The early season play of the Razorbacks has been one of the stories of the 2020 season. Arkansas won a combined four games over the past two seasons and entered the year on a 20-game SEC losing streak.

Other than Pittman, Florida’s Dan Mullen is the only other SEC head coach to test positive for COVID-19. Alabama’s Nick Saban had a test come back positive in October, but that result was later deemed a false positive after Saban returned three consecutive negative tests.

