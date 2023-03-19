Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman celebrates without shirt after Kansas upset

Arkansas' Eric Musselman epically rips off shirt after Kansas upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

March Madness can make people do crazy things -- even head coaches.

After No. 8-seeded Arkansas pulled off the 72-71 upset over the defending champions and No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday, head coach Eric Musselman went to the Razorbacks' fans in the crowd and lived up to his last name: He took off his shirt and flexed his muscles.

Musselman hyped up the fans and celebrated with them, and deservedly so. Arkansas trailed 35-27 at halftime of the second-round matchup, but leveraged a 45-36 scoring advantage in the second 20 minutes to eke out the one-point win.

Junior guard Davonte Davis led the Razorbacks with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting while guard Ricky Council IV added 21 on 5-for-18 shooting and a 10-for-11 clip from the free throw line.

Four starters for Kansas eclipsed double-digit scoring figures. Jalen Wilson led the way with 20 on 5-for-9 shooting and a 9-for-11 rate from the charity stripe, but the one-point margin made all the difference.

Arkansas will now await the winner between No. 4 UConn and No. 5 St. Mary's for a Sweet 16 showdown.

Musselman, a former head coach for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s, has posted a 95-41 win-loss record (73.2%) in college basketball with both Nevada (2015-2019) and Arkansas (2019-present). He'll be looking to flex again as the Razorbacks next seek a spot in the Elite Eight.