With Arkansas HC Sam Pittman’s future hanging in the balance, he could, and should be the Aggies next O-line coach

Things are as bad as they can be down in Fayetteville (AR) as the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are experiencing what Texas A&M went through in 2022, as the Aggies memorably finished 5-7 and 2-6 in the SEC.

However, after falling to Mississippi State 7-3 in one of the ugliest games of the season, Arkansas and embattled head coach Sam Pittman have dropped five straight SEC matchups and will need to win out to reach bowl eligibility. Due to poor play on offense despite having senior quarterback K.J Jefferson at the helm, offensive coordinator Dan Enos has now been relieved of his duties. Pittman’s future may permanently tumble unless things change in the next four weeks.

Now, in relation to Texas A&M, who currently sits at 4-3 and 2-2 in the SEC, it’s not like the sun is shining bright in Aggieland, dropping two consecutive games in painfully close and winnable losses to Alabama and Tennessee before entering their bye week. Hosting South Carolina next Saturday, the Aggies’ 10th-ranked defense has been stellar. Still, the offense, specifically the porous offensive line play, has placed second-year O-line coach Steve Addazio in the coaching doghouse.

Here’s where Pittman comes into the picture: Before becoming Arkansas’s head coach at the start of the 2020 season, we’re talking about one of the greatest offensive line coaches in college football history, including nearly 40 years of O-line experience, including his recent successful three-year stint at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart, as the Bulldogs consistently ranked as the best-rushing offenses, while multiple linemen were selected in the early round of the NFL Draft.

On top of his tremendous coaching in the trenches, Pittman’s recruiting prowess helped the Bulldogs secure several top-rated classes while becoming a favorite among players. Texas A&M’s core issues among the current O-line is based on development, as the talent level is top-tier compared to most SEC programs. For all five starters to reach their potential, coupled with a level of consistency, that takes coaching, something Pittman possesses in droves.

Again, we have yet to determine how things will unfold in the coming months regarding his future with the Razorbacks, but if things do indeed go south, Jimbo needs to pick up the phone.

