Arkansas handles Florida International comfortably, 44-20

Arkansas got its first win in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since September 9 on Saturday night.

KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns and Dominique Johnson rumbled for a touchdown as the Razorbacks got past Conference USA’s Florida International, 44-20 in front of 61,442 fans (it wasn’t that many).

Alfahiym Walcott stripped a FIU player and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, the fifth defensive touchdown of the year for Arkansas, although it was ruled an interception return.

Cam Little uncharacteristically missed two field goals but still made three as well and converted all of his extra points.

Arkansas outgained the visiting Panthers 510-341 and racked up 24 first downs.

Isaiah Augustave, a freshman who has only seen spot duty this season, ended up being the leading rusher and crossed the century mark with 101 yards on 14 totes.

Jefferson ended up breaking the career passing yards record early in the first half. He now holds that, the career touchdowns mark and the total yards from scrimmage mark.

The Razorbacks will be back in action on Friday at 3 p.m., with the Missouri Tigers coming to town for the Battle Line Rivalry on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire