Arkansas, Hagan Smith lose to Kansas State in Fayetteville Regional

Jun. 2—FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Former Bullard High School standout Hagan Smith had a rough outing in Arkansas' 7-6 loss to Kansas State in the Fayetteville Regional Saturday evening.

Smith (9-3), the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, tossed five innings and allowed six runs, all earned, on four hits. He struck out seven and walked four.

At the time of his exit, the Wildcats led the host Razorbacks, 6-2.

Arkansas (44-15), ranked No. 15 in the nation, attempted a late-game comeback, but fell short.

Kansas State (34-24) is the only team without a loss in the Fayetteville Regional.

The Razorbacks will now face Southeast Missouri, a team they knocked off, 17-9, Friday in an elimination game that is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Braum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks will need three-consecutive victories to advance to the super regionals.